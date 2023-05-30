WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of WWII welcomes Edward E. Gordon, Ph.D., a leading expert in World War II history, who will be delivering a lecture at the museum on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and is expected to draw a large crowd of history enthusiasts.

Gordon is a highly respected scholar with decades of experience studying and writing about WWII. His work has been widely published in prestigious academic journals and he has authored 21 books. Dr. Gordon’s insights have contributed greatly to our understanding of history and his work has been praised for its depth, accuracy and accessibility.

