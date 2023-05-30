WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of WWII welcomes Edward E. Gordon, Ph.D., a leading expert in World War II history, who will be delivering a lecture at the museum on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and is expected to draw a large crowd of history enthusiasts.
Gordon is a highly respected scholar with decades of experience studying and writing about WWII. His work has been widely published in prestigious academic journals and he has authored 21 books. Dr. Gordon’s insights have contributed greatly to our understanding of history and his work has been praised for its depth, accuracy and accessibility.
During the lecture, entitled “Divided on D-Day; How Conflicts and Rivalries Jeopardized the Allied Victory at Normandy,” Gordon will delve into the personal and national rivalries of the Allied Commanders, exploring their historical significance and shedding new light on this important aspect of the final year of the war. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with Gordon directly.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gordon to our museum and to offer this opportunity to the community," said Mike Cooper, board chair. "His extensive knowledge and passion for the impact of the D-Day Invasion make him the ideal speaker for this event, and we are certain that attendees will come away with a deeper understanding and appreciation of this fascinating topic."
Reservations are required and can be made online at wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212. Lectures are held at the Wright Museum of WWII, 77 Center St.
