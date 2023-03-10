TAMWORTH — It’s that time of year: follow your favorite sweet treat from the local sugarbush to your table this March by taking part in New Hampshire Maple Month. Just before the season is in full force, Gov. Chris Sununu will visit the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm at 58 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth, on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. to help tap the trees.
“We are thrilled to share this year’s first tap with the governor, and we are honored that we were selected by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association,” said Cara Sutherland, executive director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm. “We welcome the chance to share the heritage and history of our museum and farm with the general public.”
Other local dignitaries invited to the tapping include Ag Commissioner Shawn Jasper, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Congressman Chris Pappas, Congresswoman Annie Kuster, Rep. Richard Brown, Rep. Karel Crawford, Rep. Michael Costable, Rep. Mark McConkey, Councilor Joseph Kenney, and Town Administrator Keats Myer and the select board.
For a half-century, the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association and the Governor’s Tap have kicked off the start of maple sugaring season in New Hampshire. Each year, the event is hosted by a different NH sugarhouse to highlight the richness of the state’s maple sugaring landscape. This year is even more special as the association is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
“The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association is proudly celebrating 80 years of supporting the maple producers of New Hampshire through promotional and educational programs,” said Andrew Chisholm, president of NHMPA.
“From backyard kitchen producers to those with a 100,000 taps, we all share a common passion for this New Hampshire tradition dating back centuries,” said Chisholm. “Our Association has grown significantly in 80 years. Working together, all of us can contribute to the New Hampshire maple industry, ensuring we pass down this proud tradition for future generations.”
New Hampshire Maple Sugaring Month continues throughout March, celebrating the state’s great maple sugaring tradition. Over the weekend of March 18-19, sugarhouses across the state will welcome visitors to come experience the process of maple sugaring, with many offering sugaring demonstrations, free tours, samples and family-friendly activities. Check out nhmaplemap.com to find the sweet spot near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.