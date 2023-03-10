Gov. Chris Sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu visited Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm in Temple for the first tapping in March 2021. (Courtesy photo)

TAMWORTH — It’s that time of year: follow your favorite sweet treat from the local sugarbush to your table this March by taking part in New Hampshire Maple Month. Just before the season is in full force, Gov. Chris Sununu will visit the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm at 58 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth, on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. to help tap the trees.

“We are thrilled to share this year’s first tap with the governor, and we are honored that we were selected by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association,” said Cara Sutherland, executive director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm. “We welcome the chance to share the heritage and history of our museum and farm with the general public.”

