TAMWORTH — Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm will kick off its summer schedule on Saturday, June 16, offering a lineup of interactive, daily experiences that will continue Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until Labor Day weekend.
As a special thank-you to New Hampshire residents for their support, the museum will be offering free admission on Saturday to those who present proof of New Hampshire residence when checking in.
This is the third year the museum has held New Hampshire Appreciation Day. For more information, call 603-323-7591 or email marketing@remickmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.