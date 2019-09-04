WOLFEBORO — On Aug. 7, visitors from across the state attended a dedication ceremony for Wright Museum’s recently expanded remembrance garden, which honors the sacrifices of all those who have served.
“It was an emotional ceremony, highlighted by the presentation of three Quilts of Valor to Veterans,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “Two of the Vets were Wright docents and a third was a Wright member. I’m not sure there was a dry eye in the house.”
Robyn Masteller, regional vice president of Meredith Village Savings Bank's Wolfeboro office, was honored to speak at the ceremony. “There is a strong sense of history and reverence that reverberates through the museum and garden,” she said.
The remembrance garden was enhanced this summer with new plantings and a state, national and MIA flag, made possible by contributions from Meredith Village Savings Bank.
“We are very fortunate to support the museum and their efforts to expand this space for visitors and locals to enjoy,” added Masteller. “It’s especially significant for us to pay tribute, as MVSB turned 150 this year. As a longstanding member of this community, we feel the garden has the potential to bring this community together, which is why we support it.”
For Culver, such support and involvement by MVSB and others highlights that the public garden is open to all.
Facing Center Street, the remembrance garden is framed by the exterior wall of the museum. Affixed to the wall are hundreds of memorial bricks. Open to the public, the remembrance garden may be visited at any time.
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
