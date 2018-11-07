CANTERBURY — To commemorate the end of World War I on Armistice Day, 1918, a free public program on the war as it affected the town will be offered on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village. Presented at the village's Hubbard Education Center in partnership with the Canterbury Historical Society, two historical lectures will be complemented by a pop-up exhibit of related World War I artifacts.
"Although the Shakers were pacifists, they supported the efforts of the country during World War I, just as their Canterbury neighbors did," said Susan Bennett, executive director of Canterbury Shaker Village. "This Veterans Day program commemorating the end of the Great War will provide vivid detail of the activities of the Shakers and the townspeople during this crucial period in American history. Fascinating artifacts from the collections of both Shaker Village and the Canterbury Historical Society will be on display," added Bennett.
Kathryn Grover, author of 'Staying Small in a Century of Growth: Canterbury, NH 1900-2000,' is a writer and historian who lives in Vermont. To write this history, she took part in a town-wide effort to gather stories that reflect the unusual sense of community that Canterbury is known for. Her remarks will focus on the World War I era in town.
Sue Maynard, Shaker scholar and author of 'A Shaker Life: The Diaries of Brother Irving Greenwood,' will describe the Canterbury Shakers’ connection to the war. While the Shakers were pacifists, they believed in providing aid to those in need. One way that they helped was to knit socks for soldiers. "For the Shakers here in Canterbury, war was not considered the way to settle matters. One of their primary tenets was that people should live in harmony and union. When the United States entered World War I, they wished for peace but knew that as citizens of this country, they should support the war effort. After all, their freedom to establish their societies was based on the religious freedom afforded them in the United States," said Maynard.
To add to the local and personal narratives in this program, selections from the Shaker archives and the collections of the Canterbury Historical Society will be on display during the program. Anyone wishing to bring an artifact to share with the group after the presentation is encouraged to do so.
Admission to this special World War I Centenary program is free and light refreshments will be served.
Canterbury Shaker Village is located at 288 Shaker Road, in Canterbury, just south of Laconia and north of Concord. Guided tours of the village are available on weekends in November and early December at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for $10 per person. For more information, visit www.shakers.org or follow them on Facebook.
