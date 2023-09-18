Margo Burns is a life-long fan of cartoons, cutting her teeth on Popeye and Yogi Bear on Saturday mornings as a child, then formally studying animation for two years in the Rhode Island School of Design's Continuing Education Program as an adult. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will offer a New Hampshire Humanities lecture on Saturday Morning Cartoons presented by Margo Burns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Many kids in the second half of the 20th century shared a common Saturday morning ritual: watching Yogi Bear, Bugs Bunny and Rocky & Bullwinkle while eating a bowl of Captain Crunch. This practice, however, was a relatively recent development, brought about by the advent of television.
Before the 1960s, cartoons were shown in theaters before feature films for adults. As more American families acquired TVs, animation studios retooled their storehouses to respond to the demand for new shows and Madison Avenue advertising executives shifted their focus to a lucrative new demographic: children.
Soon after-school and Saturday morning time-slots were flooded with cartoons and advertisements for sugary cereals and plastic toys. In this program, participants will watch some clips from classic cartoons that will be sure to spark some nostalgia while taking a peek behind the TV screen, to learn how this classic Saturday morning routine was created.
Favorite Saturday morning cereals will be served. Sponsored by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities Council and by the Friends of the Meredith Library.
Burns is a life-long fan of cartoons, cutting her teeth on Popeye and Yogi Bear on Saturday mornings as a child, then formally studying animation for two years in the Rhode Island School of Design's Continuing Education Program as an adult.
