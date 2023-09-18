Margo Burns

Margo Burns is a life-long fan of cartoons, cutting her teeth on Popeye and Yogi Bear on Saturday mornings as a child, then formally studying animation for two years in the Rhode Island School of Design's Continuing Education Program as an adult. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will offer a New Hampshire Humanities lecture on Saturday Morning Cartoons presented by Margo Burns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Many kids in the second half of the 20th century shared a common Saturday morning ritual: watching Yogi Bear, Bugs Bunny and Rocky & Bullwinkle while eating a bowl of Captain Crunch. This practice, however, was a relatively recent development, brought about by the advent of television.

