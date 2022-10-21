The religious school families of Temple B’nai Israel visited Timber Hill Farm on Oct. 16, and were honored to perform a mitzvah, a good deed, for the benefit of others in need of fresh food. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — The religious school families of Temple B’nai Israel visited Timber Hill Farm on Sunday, Oct. 16, and were honored to perform a mitzvah, a good deed, for the benefit of others in need of fresh food. The religious school group, which included seven children, their parents, a volunteer teacher/congregant, and Rabbi Jan Katz were met by Bryson, a 14-year veteran of the farm who served as their guide and facilitator for the morning of gleaning vegetables that would have otherwise remained unused as the farm’s formal harvesting period was done. The children enthusiastically picked perfect peppers, kale, green and purple cabbage, and broccoli, feeling joyous that they would were able to provide sustenance for others.
The many bins of produce were transported back to the temple that same morning to be carried by the junior gleaners to the synagogue’s next-door neighbor, Belknap House, a shelter for homeless families. The produce was accepted with enthusiasm and gratitude by Paula Ferenc, Belknap House CEO. Belknap House agreed to re-distribute to other shelters all the surplus produce that they did not need. It was a win-win hands-on educational experience for the TBI kids. They engaged in an act of compassion and sustenance for others from start to finish by gleaning beautiful and healthy produce, transporting the produce to its destination to provide healthy meals for the less fortunate, and a follow up Sukkot (Jewish harvest holiday) ritual to express gratitude for the bounty and blessings of food for every human being.
Temple B’nai Israel expresses the deepest gratitude to Beans and Greens for arranging the visit and to Timber Hill Farm for their time and guidance in their fields, and for donating all the produce that was gleaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.