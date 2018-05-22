LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia, a summer lunch program that delivers healthy groceries directly to the child’s home every Monday morning, will begin deliveries June 18.
The program runs each Monday through Aug. 27. June 11 is the deadline to register for the first delivery on June 18. Families may begin participating at any time throughout the summer, but new registrations close one week before each delivery date.
All Laconia school-age children are eligible. Although the target population is those families who qualify for “free and reduced” lunches at the school, it is not a requirement for participation. If you need help feeding your child/children this summer, Got Lunch! is designed for you. Got Lunch! Laconia does not want any child to go hungry this summer.
The program requires a new registration form each year, even from families who participated last year. Registrations are available at each of the Laconia schools, as well as at the Congregational Church of Laconia office at 18 Veterans Square and online at www.gotlunchlaconia.org.
Forms should be returned to the school or the Congregational Church of Laconia.
Drivers for the program are needed each week. Anyone who can drive one Monday or all 11 is asked to attend the driver training at 5 p.m. on June 8 at the Congregational Church of Laconia.
For more information, contact John Walker 603-528-2152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.