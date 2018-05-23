LACONIA — Openings are still available in the Wildquest Summer Camp program at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center. The programs run from June 25 to Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is an extended-care option from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at an extra charge.
Wildquest Summer Camp includes nature activities, animal and plant identification, arts and crafts, Quests, games, and hands-on learning. Most of the day is spent outdoors and each week will feature an all-camp hands-on project related to the theme of the week, for campers ages 4-14, including half- and full-day programs for 4- and 5-year-olds, full-day programs for 6- to 12-year-olds, and a Leadership in Training Program for campers 13-14 years old.
For more information, visit prescottfarm.org/education/wildquest-camps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.