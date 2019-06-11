LACONIA — Register now for GOT LUNCH! Laconia, a healthy summer lunch program for Laconia school-aged children. Delivery will begin Monday, June 24, and provides groceries for five lunches each week for children who may be experiencing food insecurity.
This is the ninth summer of GOT LUNCH! Laconia. Families need to register each year for the program. The program will continue to provide fresh fruit and farm fresh vegetables, and include a dairy voucher at VISTA Food for $6.
Get an application at any Laconia School or the Congregational Church, or by visiting www.gotlunchlaconia.com/Laconia/01-home.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.