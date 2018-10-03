LACONIA — Registration for late-start fall semester courses at Lakes Region Community College is still open for the session beginning Oct. 22.
“We know that not everyone can follow traditional college schedules, so we make it easy by offering different start points during the year," said Lakes Region Community College President Dr. Larissa Baia. “These other entry points also offer shorter, eight-week classes to help students start making progress towards their degree.”
Classes are scheduled in a variety of subject areas. Visit www.LRCC.edu for a complete listing. Students looking for financial aid assistance still have time to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Interested students should contact Joyce Larson, director of enrollment and onboarding, at 603-366-5266.
LRCC is also offering a weekly information series starting Thursday, Oct. 4. For more information about topics and times, visit www.LRCC.edu.
Lakes Region Community College offers 26 degree programs, certificates in 34 program areas, and workforce development training for business and industry. Housing is available, as well as transfer agreements with four-year colleges throughout the region.
