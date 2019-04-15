LACONIA — The American Red Cross in New Hampshire and Vermont is recruiting Disaster Response Team volunteers who have the interest, availability, and compassion to respond at a moment’s notice when others are most in need. Volunteers will receive training from the American Red Cross to develop skills in disaster response planning and delivery, and will work as part of a team with opportunities to advance into leadership roles.
Red Cross DAT volunteers provide members of their community with immediate services during home fires, natural disasters, or emergency situations. These services include:
Prompt contact and explanation of Red Cross assistance
- Comfort and compassionate support
Direct client assistance for temporary lodging and other needs
Distribution of relief supplies
Health, mental health, and spiritual care
Disability assistance
Recovery services such as referrals and advocacy
Canteen services
Community members interested in a volunteer position with a Red Cross Disaster Action Team should contact Frank Grima, northern New Hampshire disaster program manager, at 603-812-1874 or frank.grima@redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.