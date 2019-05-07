MANCHESTER — There’s no way to predict when or where an accident will happen. That’s why the American Red Cross needs donors to give blood and platelets during Trauma Awareness Month this May and throughout the year to help ensure that trauma centers are prepared the moment an injured patient arrives.
Donors of all blood types are urged to give at one of the local blood drives. Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma between now and June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Upcoming blood collections include: Alton — May 9, 1-6 p.m., Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road.
Belmont — May 21, 1-6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.
Meredith — May 17, noon-5 p.m., Inter-Lakes High School, 1 Laker Lane.
Tilton — May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road.
Wolfeboro — May 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Huggins Hospital, 240 South Main St.
Ashland — May 9, noon-5 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 37 Main St.
Bristol — May 21, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 West Shore Road.
Plymouth — May 15, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Franklin — May 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Regional Hospital, 15 Aiken Avenue.
