MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer. Around Memorial Day, the Red Cross sees a steep decline in blood donations. Busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks also cause a drop in donations. However, accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a summer break.
The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together. Additionally, those who come to give May 25-29, will receive an exclusive Red Cross branded T-shirt, while supplies last.
Local blood drives scheduled in the upcoming weeks include:
Belmont
May 15, noon-5 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.
Laconia
May 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Region Medical, 45 Lexington Drive
May 29, noon-5:30 p.m., Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
May 31, 12:30-6 p.m., Laconia Community Center, 306 Union Ave
June 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St. E.
Meredith
June 1, noon-6 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church, Route 25
Tilton
June 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
June 15, noon-5 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
Wolfeboro
June 6, noon-5:30 p.m., Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive
Bristol
June 5, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Freudenberg-NOK, 450 Pleasant St.
June 13, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 West Shore Road
Plymouth
May 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hannaford Supermarket, Hatch Plaza, Route 25
May 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Speare Memorial Hospital, 16 Hospital Road
June 14, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
