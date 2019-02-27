MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors, as well as eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types, to give to ensure patient care isn’t impacted this winter.
Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Recent snowstorms and severe weather in many parts of the country have forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations.
Donors who donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross through March 17 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season eight world premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.
Additionally, those who come to donate March 7-12 will also receive exclusive Game of Thrones merchandise including a tee-shirt, stickers, and other items, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lakes Region in March:
Belknap County
Alton
March 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road
Belmont
March 26, 1-6 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 96 Main St.
Laconia
March 1, 2-7 p.m., at Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
March 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
March 22, 12:30-6 p.m., at Leavitt Park House, 334 Elm St.
Tilton
March 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
March 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
March 20, 1-6 p.m., at Franklin Savings Bank, 67 Laconia Road
March 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Winnisquam High School-Tilton, West Main Street
Carroll County
Moultonborough
March 29, 1-6 p.m., at Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro
March 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Drive
March 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Huggins Hospital, 240 S. Main St.
Grafton County
Bristol
March 8, noon-5 p.m., at Newfound Regional High School-Bristol, 150 Newfound Road
March 26, 1-6 p.m., at Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 2 West Shore Road, West Shore Road and NH 3A
Plymouth
March 20, 12:30-6 p.m., at Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Drives are also happening in Alstead, Amherst, Atkinson, Auburn, Barrington, Berlin, Boscawen, Bow, Candia, Chichester, Claremont, Colebrook, Concord, Contoocook, Conway, Danbury, Derry, Dover, Durham, Epping, Exeter, Franklin, Fremont, Goffstown, Greenfield, Hampton, Hancock, Hanover, Henniker, Hillsborough, Hollis, Hooksett, Hudson, Newfields, Newington, North Conway, Nottingham, Keene, Kingston, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lincoln, Littleton, Londonderry, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, Nashua, New Boston, New Durham, New London, Newport, North Sutton, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Raymond, Rochester, Rye, Salem, Seabrook, Somersworth, Sunapee, Temple, Warner, Wilmot, Winchester and Windham.
New Hampshire residents of all blood types may make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.
