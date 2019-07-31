MANCHESTER — To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish. Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lakes Region:
Belknap County
Laconia
Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Wellness Complex, 827 N. Main St.
Aug. 2, 1-6 p.m., Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
Aug. 8, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Lakes Region General Hospital, 80 Highland St.
Meredith
Aug. 2, 12:30-6 p.m., Forestview Manor, 153 Parade Road
Aug. 14, 12:30-6 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 300 New Hampshire Route 25
Tilton
Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road, Building 3
Carroll
Wolfeboro
Aug. 7, noon-5:30 p.m., The Wolfeboro Inn, 90 N. Main St.
Grafton County
Plymouth
Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Plymouth United Methodist Church, 334 Fairground Road
Bristol
Aug. 6, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Freudenberg-NOK, 450 Pleasant St.
Ashland
Aug. 8, noon-5 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 37 Main St.
Blood drives are also happening statewide in Antrim, Atkinson, Bedford, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Conway, Dover, Durham, Exeter, Freedom, Hanover, Henniker, Hollis, Hudson, Keene, Kensington, Lebanon, Lee, Londonderry, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, Milton, Nashua, Newington, New London, Newport, Newton, North Conway, Pelham, Peterborough, Pembroke, Portsmouth, Raymond, Rochester, Salem, Sanbornville, Sandown, Seabrook, Walpole, Washington, Wentworth, Woodsville. Find out more by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.