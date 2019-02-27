NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center will receive a year-long charitable donation from the Red Arrow Diner as part of a holiday social media promotion called the Six-Week Winning Streak. The youth center will receive five cents for every cup of coffee sold at all four Red Arrow Diner locations throughout 2019.
The promotion encouraged the public to "like" the Red Arrow Diner Manchester Facebook page throughout the last six weeks of 2018. As part of the promotion, Red Arrow Diner asked its followers to nominate a New Hampshire nonprofit organization they felt deserved a charitable donation to kick off the new year. Spaulding Youth Center was among more than a dozen organizations nominated for consideration.
“We are humbled and honored to accept this generous donation from Red Arrow Diner,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Red Arrow Diner has been a New Hampshire landmark since 1922 and continuously looks for ways to give back to and support their communities and the state. Like the Red Arrow Diners, Spaulding serves children and families from all over the state, so the partnership is a natural fit for both organizations. We encourage our staff, supporters and friends to visit any of the four diner locations to enjoy a cup of their famous coffee while supporting Spaulding’s children and youth.”
The Red Arrow Diner operates restaurants in Concord, Londonderry, Manchester, and Milford. To learn more about the diner, visit www.redarrowdiner.com.
