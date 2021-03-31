The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, Bureau of Trails Recreational Trails Program grant applications for 2022 are now available.
RTP is a competitive grant program that offers funding for quality public trail projects throughout New Hampshire. Grants are available for motorized, non-motorized, and diversified trails. Eligible projects include maintenance and restoration of existing trails, purchase and lease of trail construction and maintenance equipment, construction of new trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities, and educational materials for trail related activities and safety. Applicants may be non-profit organizations, private groups or government entities.
Applications are due June 18, 2021. For an application and more information, visit the Recreational Trails Program page at www.nhstateparks.org/about-us/trails-bureau/grants/recreational-trails-program.
Usually there is a mandatory workshop requirement for applying to the RTP grant and will be offered virtually to comply with current guidelines. The RTP Information Presentation (shown at the workshops) is available on the webpage along with current RTP guidelines. Please read them carefully and email Alexis.M.Rudko@dncr.nh.gov for any questions you may have.
Funding for the Recreational Trail Program is generated from federal gas tax dollars paid on fuel purchases for off-highway recreational vehicles and snowmobiles. These funds are appropriated to the states by the Federal Highway Administration as authorized through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST) of 2015. The program in New Hampshire is administered by the Division of Parks & Recreation’s Bureau of Trails.
To learn more, visit www.nhstateparks.org or call 603-271-3556.
