WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy held its Fall 2019 National Letter of Intent Ceremony at The David M. and Sheila H. Smith Center for Athletics and Wellness last month. The ceremony gives student-athletes who have committed to play at the college level to celebrate their college selections — and for their families and teams to congratulate them as they take the next step in their lives.
“We have 15 students who signed last week, and that is a school record for the fall early-signing period,” Director of Athletics Matt Lawlor noted during the ceremony, adding that he expects a few more to sign later in the school year. “These students are not just athletes, but leaders in our community and we are grateful to have them here in Bobcat Nation.”
Brewster students from New Hampshire who signed letters of intent were Emmy Dumaresq of Manchester, who will attend Stonehill College and play soccer; Dillon Arrant of Penacook will attend UMass Amherst and play lacrosse; Alexander Hauck of Plainfield will attend the University of Hartford and play lacrosse; Kadary Richmond of Brooklyn will attend Syracuse University and play basketball; and Jordan Thompson of Durham will attend the College of Charleston and play soccer.
Also recognized were Connor Barrett of Chicago, who will attend Valparaiso University and play basketball; Terrence Clarke of Roslindale, Massachusetts, will attend the University of Kentucky and play basketball; Matt Cross of Beverly, Massachusetts, will attend the University of Miami and play basketball; Brett Daubert of Canton, Connecticut, will attend Loyola University Maryland and play lacrosse; Marcus Dockery of Washington, D.C., will attend the University of Maryland and play basketball; Leanne Durham of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, will attend Sacred Heart University and play soccer; Javohn Garcia of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, will attend UMass Amherst and play basketball; Ethan Landymore from Alberta, Canada, will attend the University of Hartford and play lacrosse; Demarr Langford from Worcester, Massachusetts, will attend Boston College and play basketball; and Jamal Mashburn of Miami will attend the University of Minnesota and play basketball.
