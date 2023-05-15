CENTER SANDWICH — Field Fine Art Studio and Gallery in Center Sandwich offers an array of art classes for beginners to advanced students. You can enroll for classes at fieldfineart.net/classes.html.
Classes begin this month and run through the end of September. There are classes in drawing, watercolor, oil painting, printmaking, handmade book making, and mixed media and collage.
Field Fine Art Studio and Gallery is work space where individuals and groups can discover their creative passion in workshops and classes. Adults and adolescents at all skill levels are welcome. Classes range from three hours to one- and/or two-day workshops. Classes are kept small, so students receive lots of personal attention. The large sun-filled studio, flower gardens, outdoor sculptures and mountain views provide an inspiring landscape.
Field's professional work focuses on portraits, landscapes in oils and watercolors, and sculpture. Her sculptures combine laser cut steel work with oil paint and gold leaf. You can see her sculpture “Loon in Flight” this summer as part of the Meredith Sculpture walk. Another of her outdoor sculptures can be seen at Betsy’s Park in Holderness.
The Gallery will host exhibition receptions every month starting on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Kathryn Field divides her time between teaching and working on commissions. You can see her work at kathrynfield.com.
