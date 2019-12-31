TILTON — There will be an opening reception for artist Audrey Rougeot on Saturday, Jan. 11, in conjunction with her exhibition, “Embracing the Winter Blues,” at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery. The reception will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
Rougeot’s medium is oils, and she studied with Edward Spalding DeVoe for seven years. During the month of January, her exhibit will showcase her pleine air work that she completed, in spite the of weather, using only paint brushes and a palette knife. Outdoor painting is a difficult task alone, but coupled with the limited time Mother Nature gives you light, it isn’t easy. It takes both patience and a high degree of talent to get the results you’re looking for in painting a meadow with an old fence, hills, old barns, etc., under natural light, regardless of the impact of the sun, rain, and wind.
The LRAA/Gallery is located in the Tanager Mall, Suite 132, Tilton and is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.