GILFORD — Read Across America Day is an annual celebration for kids at the Gilford Public Library. In honor of Dr. Suess’ birthday, the Cat in the Hat will visit to read stories on Tuesday, March 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Kids can make crafts, play games, hear stories, and more.
Read Across America Day is a national event encouraging children to read, share their own stories, and to promote worldwide literacy. For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
