Once again, the owners, staff and agents of RE/MAX Bayside recently delivered 40 turkeys to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Thrift Store in Laconia. Each year this worthy organization provides approximately 800 Lakes Region families Thanksgiving dinners that include all the fixings from turkey to dessert. “More than ever, this holiday season is a time to help those less fortunate”, said Chris Kelly, the company’s owner.
RE/MAX Bayside is also deeply involved in the Toys for Tots program. It is one of the region’s busiest drop off locations. New, unwrapped items or monetary donations may be dropped off at the Meredith Office, 208 Daniel Webster Highway at the junction of Rts. 3 & 104, or at the Laconia Office, 604 Main Street, across from the Colonial Theatre on Rt. 106 in downtown Laconia.
For contactless donations, collections boxes will be outside each office during business hours. Or if you call the office number below upon arrival, we are happy to offer curbside pick-up.
For more information about the Toys for Tots program call RE/MAX Bayside’s Meredith Office at 603-279-0079, the Laconia Office at (603) 527-8200, or e-mail info@baysidenh.net.
