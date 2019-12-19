MEREDITH — RE/MAX Bayside and Bayside Rentals organized a Toys for Tots donation drive. “We feel very strongly about helping to make every holiday special for the youth in our area,” said Chris Kelly.
Bart Merrill, local Toys for Tots Coordinator said, “This year the donations have been more generous than ever for our area children."
For more information about the Toys for Tots program, call RE/MAX Bayside at 603-279-0079 or email info@baysidenh.net.
