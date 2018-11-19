MEREDITH — Owners, staff and associates at RE/MAX Bayside and Bayside Rentals will once again support the Toys for Tots program. New, unwrapped items may be dropped off at the Meredith office, 208 Daniel Webster Highway, at the junction of Routes 3 and 104; the Laconia Office, 604 Main St., across from the Colonial Theatre downtown; or at Bayside Rentals, 273 Daniel Webster Highway, next to Church Landing.
During their annual open house, RE/MAX Bayside asks everyone attending to bring a new, unwrapped item. Owner Rob Wichland said, "Along with all the members of our community who so generously donate, our Christmas Open House continues to bring in a huge amount of items for the cause. Please plan to join us for this season’s open house on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at our Meredith office."
For more information about the Toys for Tots program, call RE/MAX Bayside’s Meredith Office at 603-279-0079, the Laconia Office at 603-527-8200, or email info@baysidenh.net.
