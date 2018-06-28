HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center’s volunteer manager, Carol Raymond, was selected to participate in the 2018 Ee360 Community Environmental Education Fellowship Program.
Founded by the North American Association for Environmental Education, the program emphasizes communications skills, networking, mentoring, and best practices for stimulating community resiliency.
Raymond will join 32 fellows from 13 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as three international fellows from Nepal, India, and New Zealand. Participants will receive training and individual support as they design and execute environmental education action projects. Fellows will have access to leaders, resources, and networking opportunities at a Leadership Institute in Virginia in July.
Raymond received her bachelor of arts degree from Norwich University, with a focus in education theory. For 30 years, she worked in book retail and wholesale, but in 2007, she became the volunteer coordinator at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. She introduced the First Guide teen volunteer program, among other improvements.
This year, First Guides will engage in their own community environmental action projects. The ee360 Fellowship will train Raymond with skills to advance the success of First Guides projects.
“I am thrilled to attend [the] training workshop with the goal of honing the implementation of the First Guides community action program,” Raymond said.
More than 300 volunteers gave nearly 9,000 hours of service to the Science Center last year.
To learn more about volunteering or Science Center programs, visit nhnature.org.
