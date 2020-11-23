GILFORD — The 35th annual Ray Wixson Memorial Gilford Senior Holiday Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road. This event is put on every year by the members of the Gilford Rotary Club to thank the seniors of Gilford for their many contributions to Gilford over the years.
If you live in Gilford and are 62 and over you are invited to participate.
Due to Covid-19 this year’s dinner will be a drive thru/curbside pickup affair with meals available from 4 – 6 p.m. These will be traditional turkey dinners with all the “fixings” in a carry home tray. Please leave a message with your name and phone number for Gilford Rotarian Sandy McGonagle at 524-3134 to reserve your meal.
