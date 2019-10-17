LACONIA — The Laconia School District, in partnership with the Belknap Mill, will Light up a Landmark on Thursday, Oct. 24, to draw attention to the need for more after school programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon. The Office of Extended Learning's partnership with the Belknap Mill has included after school programming such as First Robotics and art lessons with Larry Frates.
In addition to the Light up a Landmark event, children, parents, business and community leaders will come together on Oct. 24, at Laconia schools to celebrate the achievements of after school students. These events are some of more than 8,000 events happening nationwide.
Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool has been celebrated annually since 2000.
The Office of Extended Learning opened in 2002 with a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It serves 873 children in Laconia, providing academic assistance, mentoring, tutoring, and classes and clubs in sports, recreation, mathematics, chess, and other subjects. Programs include Project EXTRA, Enriching Extensions to Raise Achievement, at the elementary schools; the REAL, Relevant Experiences Advancing Learners, Initiative at the middle school; and ELOs, Extended Learning Opportunities, Freedom Found, and other clubs at Laconia High School.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen said, “The Laconia REAL Initiative is so important for students as well as the future of our workforce. This program gives young people a chance to experience and pursue opportunities in career fields and hobbies that appeal to them. It builds their confidence and develops their skills. It pairs them with insightful mentors who can lend proper guidance. And it provides a pathway for them to thrive in the workforce or in higher education.”
“The Laconia School District has a long history of after school programming that allows for students to receive academic support and engage in a wide-variety of engaging activities based on their interests,” said Superintendent Steve Tucker.
To get involved with helping young people become more active in their community, contact 603-524-5710.
