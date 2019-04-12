BELMONT — As the town of Belmont celebrates its 150th town anniversary this year, Belmont Elementary School students literally lit up the town with handmade lanterns which paraded through the streets on the night of March 29.
Rain doesn't dim light of Belmont lantern parade
Belmont Elementary School was granted funds from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the school's parent teacher organization members to make the project happen. Over a year ago, art teacher Katie Van Cura organized and wrote a grant to host Gowri Savoor, a Vermont teaching artist, to be the artist-in-residence to help over 400 students and community members create lanterns.
During the week of March 18-22, students created varying forms of lanterns, to be paraded at dusk throughout the streets of Belmont.
Though rain and snow caused a delay in the parade by a week to March 29, students and their families were excited to show the town their handcrafted lanterns as they lined the halls of Belmont Middle School with smiles. Police officers led the parade as students sang the Belmont Elementary School theme song and lit up the night and the town of Belmont with their art. The parade culminated with the third and fourth grade chorus and vocal ensemble group singing, led by music teacher Jennifer Shaw. Students, families, and community members enjoyed s'mores and hot cocoa provided by the town.
"The arts help to provide connections for all members of a community to create a unique and memorable experience together. This is how traditions begin. Our children today need the arts to not only express themselves, but to have the opportunity to connect to the many generations before them, and their community around them today," said Van Cura.
Visit www.laconiadailysun.com to see more photos from the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.