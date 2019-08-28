LACONIA — The Leavitt Park Carnival, held on Aug. 17, was successful. The rain held off until the end. The committee is grateful to everyone who attended, volunteered, donated items for the raffle, and donated food items. Vista Foods gave a $25 gift card, used towards the purchase of hot dogs, and Country Kitchen Bakery donated hot dog rolls.
Raffle winners:
Two lift tickets from Gunstock ($184 value) - Shirley Clough
$100 cash prize from Leavitt Park - Michelle Champion
$100 cash prize from Deloitte Consult - Tiffany
2 tickets for a day cruise on the M/S Mount Washington - Rafferty
$100 gift certificate from Lacasse Floors - Don Laflam
$50 Visa gift card from Bank of New Hampshire - Tricia
$25 gift certificate from Patrick’s Pub & Eatery - Naomi Mills
$25 gift certificate from Cafe Deja vu - Don Lasell
