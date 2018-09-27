MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse presents a radio drama double Feature: "Journey to the Center of the Earth" by Jules Verne and " The Lost World" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle this weekend, Sept. 28-29.
Winni Players member Margaret Lundberg takes the helm for this production. "It has been an absolute delight to direct the radio plays this year. Though I'm usually the one being directed and not the one directing, I could not have asked for a better cast to work with. Each night we rehearse, I find a new thing to love about these shows. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I have," says Lundberg.
The annual staged radio play allows the audience to see as well as hear radio programs. The shows feature live foley sound.
Local talent participating in this year’s radio play are Laurel Briere, Andrew Burke, Stephen Hird, Gail Ledger, Christina Mason, Charles Fray, Kayla Pingree, John Piquado, and Leigh Webb.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15, and tickets are available online at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or over the phone at 603-279-0333.
