FRANKLIN — April 23 marked the 73rd annual meeting of the Franklin VNA & Hospice. Staff members, from home health aides to physical therapists and nurses, met with the board of directors and Executive Director Tabitha Dowd to review the accomplishments and challenges of 2018, and look forward to 2019. The much-anticipated employee of the year award was given to occupational therapist Rachael Dargie.
Dowd said, "Rachael is an irreplaceable asset to the Franklin VNA and Hospice organization. Rachael has been providing excellent care to our patients for the last seven years. She has dedicated countless hours to serving our patients in the Lakes Region community. She is an absolute professional. Her compassionate care is surpassed only by her expertise as a skilled occupational therapist. It is not just the technical aspect of therapy, which she excels at, but with her compassion as a person. Rachael has dedicated her professional life to the care of the community. Her tender touch and ability to set the patients' mind at ease, set an example for all of us to aspire."
Dargie's reputation as an occupational therapist is well deserved. Staff report multiple patient requests specifically for Dargie as their occupational therapist. Joining Franklin VNA & Hospice in 2012, she quickly became a resource for other staff, and recently mentored aspiring occupational therapist Dan Wise. Her pleasant demeanor, professionalism, and dedication to the science of occupational therapy have made her stand out both at the VNA and in her field.
Dowd told the audience, "Rachael is a leader's dream team member, her self-accountability is admirable, and is a characteristic many of her colleagues aspire. Rachael has a knack for getting the job done. Her patients and patient care always come first. Rachael will drop everything, to visit a patient in need. Her flexibility and ability to adapt to ever-changing home healthcare environment has been crucial in achieving the longevity that she has. Rachael's loyalty to the FVNA and the patients in the community is remarkable; we are all grateful to know her and thankful for every relationship. Rachael is truly recognized by all that she touches."
Looking forward, Franklin VNA & Hospice is hosting its first Tea in the Garden event on June 8. Tickets are available now for an afternoon tea and silent auction fundraiser to benefit the hospice program. Traditional community involvement, such as their table at Franklin's Community Day, the Memory Ceremony at the Teuscher-Wilson Hospice Garden Memory Patio and their community health clinics will all continue as well.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
