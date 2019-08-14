CENTER HARBOR — Nearly everyone knows a Veteran or has a service member in their family. To thank Veterans for their service, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 200,000 quilts made by volunteers in all 50 states honoring and thanking service men and women from every war and conflict.
Keepsake Quilting respects the mission of Quilts of Valor and offers free sew-ins regularly at the shop. With donated fabric and dedicated quilters, hundreds of quilt blocks have turned into quilts to be awarded to Veterans.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, a Quilts of Valor sew-in featured a surprise for Keepsake Quilting employee and Gulf War Veteran Pat Donnelly. In a presentation by Charlene Roche of Quilts of Valor in Rochester, Donnelly was awarded a quilt made at a previous sew-in complete with floating Ohio Star blocks and patriotic fabrics, donated by Keepsake Quilting.
Donnelly has worked at Keepsake Quilting for over 25 years in almost every department. She currently works in the shop, cutting fabrics and helping patrons find the fabric or notion for their sewing projects. She is known for her kindness, work ethic, knowledge, and good spirits.
To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit www.qovf.org. For more information about Keepsake Quilting, visit www.keepsakequilting.com/events, including updates on the next Quilts of Valor sew-in.
