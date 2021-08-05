NEW HAMPTON — Dana Meeting House will host an exhibit of antique and contemporary quilts as well as other fabric art they have on hand on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. This is a free event and open to the public.
Visitors are invited to bring any examples of quilts or fiber to share in this exhibit. All quilts will be displayed from the early 1800s hand-stitched patchwork quilts, up to today's machine-stitched modern ones. Three quilts by Karen Griska, a featured artist at many New England quilt shows and the National Quilt museum in Kentucky will be on display along with family quilts from many local residents.
For more information call 603-733-7050.
