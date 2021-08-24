NEW HAMPTON — The Quilts of Dana Hill exhibit at the Dana Meeting House attracted over 100 visitors who viewed 80 eighty quilts and fiber arts on display on Aug. 7. The event was hosted by the newly formed nonprofit Dana Meeting House Association and curated by guest quilt artist Eileen Lovett from Holderness.
“This building was the perfect venue for displaying the quilts. Not only did the quilts add color, but it was fun to create little mini-displays in each of the box pews. Quilting has always been about community and it was doubly special to display the quilts in a meeting house built in 1800 and harken back and think about 'how things used to be,' said Lovett.
Margie Huckins Litwin took over her family “sheep pen” as the box pews were also called, and created a display that included her great-great-aunt’s hand-stitched crazy quilts, grandmother Ethel’s sewing kit and journal, her mother’s coverlet and her daughter’s dresses made from repurposing old clothes. “Five generations of family fiber,” said Litwin.
Each visitor had a ballot to vote for the top three “new quilts” and the top three “older quilts.” Some quilts had traditional patterns while others were more modern.
Lovett has been quilting since she was in her 30s. She had installation help from her co-quilter and friend Nancy Poor. The two quilters displayed a piece called "Add A Round" that involved six other quilters. Each quilter started with a middle square and then passed their square on to another, added another round of quilting and that passed that on to another quilter. After several weeks of this each quilter had a finished quilt made up of all the other quilters work, with their first block in the center.
Outside, Lucie Brown of Three Creeks Farm NH was showing one of her baby Dorset sheep, Lamby, tended by her children Genevieve and Emmet. She had a display of hand dyed wool, a carder and gave a demonstration on peg board weaving. Visitors enjoyed homemade lemonade, cookies and local cheeses donated by the Huckins Farm. Brown invited children visiting to draw a picture for the paper quilt the kids made and hung under the tent.
College students from Winona Road, Miles Simon and his brother Dante Melucci provided music at the old piano.
Winners of the voting ballots were the Baltimore Album quilt titled “Ode to a Golden Rooster” by Norma Grasses of Tamworth for the “new quilt,” and the quilt that won the “old quilt" vote was the YoYo Coverlet submitted by Nancy Poor and made by her grandmother in the 1940s.
To learn more about the Dana Meeting House, visit danameetinghouse.org.
