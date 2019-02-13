LACONIA — The following students from Laconia Christian Academy were named to the 2018-2019 Honor Roll for the second quarter:
Grade 12: Autumn Hendricks
Grade 11: Carolyn Bixby, high honors; MacKenzie Glines; Noah Longval
Grade 10: Ryann Hendricks, high honors; Ian Manning, high honors; Deborah Umwiza, high honors
Grade 9: Sarah Glines; Veronica Maksymenko; Grace O’Brien, high honors
Grade 8: Emma Blake; Emma Desmarais; Katelyn Kilcup; Hannah Longval; Emily McLeod; Elsie Rietkerk; Jacob Sheehan; Amber Stillion, high honors
Grade 7: Brycen Allen; Audrey Bond; Ava Hall; Robert Merola
Grade 6: Leanne Daigneau, high honors; Alyssa Ely; Jillian Mitchell, high honors; Adelyn Rietkerk, high honors; Emma Scott
Grade 5: Ian Blake; Natalie Bleiler; Oliver Bond; Luke Butler, high honors
