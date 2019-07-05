MEREDITH — The following students are on the 2018-2019 quarter 4 honor roll at Inter-Lakes Middle and High School:
Grade 12
High Honors: Gina Aquilla, Eliza Beaudoin, Anna Bergendahl, Owen Billin, Jessica Braley, Chloe Brown, Martin Aidan Carney, Elijah Dupigny, Alyssa Floyd, Kim Fowler, Julia Gintof, Thomas Grubbs, Jaydie Halperin, BreyAnna Hanson, Hailey Hart, Patrick Kelly, Nevis King, Laurie LaPan, Austin Learned, Alyson Lines, Erin Lynch, Ian McCabe, Emerson Moore, Juan Perez, Alice Quinn, Grace Richardson, Emma Sedgley, Willow Strother, Lillian Tearno, Morgan White
Honors: Benjamin Baker, Eddie Bird, Simon Bird, Brendan Bunnell, Logan George, Kody Hamel, Jared Harper, Kayla Kipp, Garrett Ralston, Ryan Reed, Calvin Roberts, Sienna Shanelaris, Patricia St. Jacques, Quinn Taylor, Madison Wilson
Honorable Mention: Keagan Bickford, Brett Burns, Gable Busby, Jessica Caputo, Ryan Caswell, Madison Cook, Lincoln Fedikovich, Natasha Fryou, Ryan Hale, Clayton Hornkohl, Juliet McCrudden, Brandyn Mock, Jacob Mulsow, Jack Ritchie, Hunter Sanders, Hadley South, Adam Stinson
Grade 11
High Honors: Alannah Ahlquist, Taylor Ambrose, Katelyn Bousquet, Liam Brown, Reagan Buhrman, Gwen Earol Carranza, Haven Cook, Joseph DeTolla, Georgiana Ducsai, Mollie Durand, Makenna Edgar, Riley Goulet, Evelyn Hicks, Samantha Kernen, Emma Knowles, Helen LaRowe, Jade LaSalle, Ava Lazazzera, Rebecca Leberman, Katherine Losada, Hailey Minkle, Eli Misavage, Jasmine Morrissette, Re Becca nedeau, Gavin Ralston, Juliana Salamanca, Aria Shufelt, Rachel Taggett, Andrew Tolles, Maeve Torrey, Maya Weil-Cooley, Emma Wheeler
Honors: Brenna Chrusciel, Lydia Clapp, Isabelle Dunn, Kaitlyn Folsom, Ethan Jackson, Abigail Jutton, Olivia Pendergast, Samuel Ports, Ella St. Cyr, Elijah Swanson, Branden Taggett, Haley Thomas, John Vaughn, Olivia Walker
Honorable Mention: Stephen Bean, Victoria Donahue, Ava Duymazlar, Molly Kernen, Brandon Lennox, Cape Mulsow, Matthew Nichols, Samuel Noe, Olivia Swingle
Grade 10
High Honors: Greta Achenbach, Gabrielle Bean, Hayden Bourgeois, Danielle Donahue, Joshua Felch, Kyle Gable, Ashley Gumbo, Aislinn Hird, Jason Keysar, Danielle Lynch, Aalianna Marietta, Mykyle Merrill, Sadie O’Neil, Abigael Sanders, Kayla Sassan, Marie Schoolmann, Raven Strother, Jaime Woodaman
Honors: Jonathan Binder, Amelia Brown, Maia Brown, Thomas Cillo, Sophia Conkling, Caitlin Harris, John Martin, Molly Mason, Jack McCarthy, Isabella Quagliaroli, Andrew Spicuzza, Devyn Vaal, Amos Wobber
Honorable Mention: Connor Bailey, Calista Blair, Taylor Caputo, Nicholas Curran, Owen Donahue, Matthew Gianunzio, Maxwell Hentz
Grade 9
High Honors: Grace Abromowich, Owen Carney, Isabel Dube, Brianna Fitts, Kyleigh Folsom, Olivia Hackenberry, Janney Halperin, Harrison Hicks, Meghan Hodge, Ellie Hornkohl, Alexa Lazazzera, Haven Lopez, Cecily Marietta, Alaina Nedeau, Rebeka Nesbitt, Olivia Nichols, Julia Pendergast, Gabriel Staples, Riley Towle, Thomas White
Honors: Peter Borsh, Chloie Brown, Jack Gintof, Taylor Hounsell, Meghan Kipp, Adian LeBlanc, Nicole Sullivan, Perry Swanker, Joshua Tolles, Reagan White
Honorable Mention: Ethan Bickford, Ryan Bousquet, Anna Carpentiere, Gerrick Colbath, Erin Furnee, Jack Gallagher, Elora-Lin Haddock, Matthew Hale, Jade LaPlante, Matthew Marion, Torin Moore, Paulina Oakley, Abigail Smith, Sydney White
