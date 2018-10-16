SANBORNTON — The Pyareo Home assisted living facility's second annual silent auction is now under way. The auction will continue online with new items daily until Oct. 18. The auction will conclude with a live event at Pyareo Home on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. The live event will feature samples of the vegetarian food served at the home.
The auction features such items as lift tickets to several ski areas, gift certificates to a number of local businesses, a stay at the Inn at Mill Falls, paintings, handcrafts and even a birthday party at the Laconia Police Department for up to ten children.
View the items by visiting www.pyareohome.org. Pyareo Home is located at 333 Brook Road. Contact Amelya Colby by emailing amelya@pyareohome.org for more information, or call 603-934-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.