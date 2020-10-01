MEREDITH — Even though nothing much feels normal this year, the Meredith Public Library is hoping to give patrons some comfort by bringing back their annual Pumpkin Carving Party on the front lawn on Friday, Oct. 16, at 3:30 p.m.
Pumpkins, carving tools, and assistance for small hands will be provided, all patrons need to bring is creativity to design their own jack-o-lantern. Pumpkins are limited, and patrons are asked to sign up in advance in the children’s room or calling the library at 603-279-4303. Pumpkins and seeds will be available to take home at the end of the afternoon.
Tots are invited to Miss Karen’s Stories on the Lawn on Wednesday mornings, Oct. 7 and 14. Patrons should bring a blanket or chair, snacks, and wear a mask. Miss Karen will read a story or two and offer a craft activity. All ages are welcome, but space is limited. Reserve a spot in advance by calling the library.
The library invites young patrons to help decorate the children’s room with the Create-a-Creature art challenge. Make a ghoul, witch, monster, ghost or some other scary creature from the comfort of home, then bring it to the library during October to be hung in the children's room, and receive a Halloween treat bag.
Teens and tweens can participate in a new program, Mr. John’s Classic Book Club 4 Teens. Monthly starting in October, Mr. John will select a classic book in the public domain and release a themed bingo card with a variety of literary challenges. Three in a row wins a prize. For more information, visit Meredithlibrary.org/classics4teens.
For more information, call 603-279-4303 or visit Meredithlibrary.org.
