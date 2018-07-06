MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee reports that loon chicks are hatching on lakes around the state just in time for the July 4 holiday, making them vulnerable to disturbance as human activity increases on the lakes.
If you see an adult loon or loon with chicks, make sure to stay at least 150 feet from them so the parents can concentrate on taking care of themselves and their chicks. If the adult shows any signs of distress, such as craning its neck low over the water, thrashing about in the water, or vocalizing, it is an indication that you should give them more space. Newly hatched chicks are small, dark and cannot easily dive, so use caution if you are traveling by boat.
“Many loon pairs will either have very young chicks or still be on the nest over the July 4th week,” said Harry Vogel, senior biologist and executive director of the Loon Preservation Committee. “In either case, it’s imperative that we give them some space to minimize disturbances at these very vulnerable times in their life cycles.”
In 2017, Loon Preservation Committee biologists recorded 168 loon chicks hatched, but 25 percent of those chicks did not survive. Last year, loon breeding success was lower than necessary to maintain a stable loon population despite management efforts by the staff and volunteers of the Loon Preservation Committee. Biologists are hoping for a better season this year for New Hampshire’s threatened loon population, with more chicks hatched and more chicks surviving, but that depends to a great extent on the public giving loons plenty of space and watching them through binoculars.
The annual Loon Census will take place on Saturday, July 21, from 8 to 9 a.m. The mid-season count gives the Loon Preservation Committee a “snapshot” on loon productivity throughout the state and is rolled into the season-long monitoring. To participate, call 603-476-5666 or send an email to volunteers@loon.org.
The annual Loon Festival, a free family event, takes place the same day at the Loon Center, from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
Loons are a threatened species in New Hampshire and are protected by state and federal laws from hunting or harassment, including following adults with chicks. If you see a sick or injured loon, call the Loon Preservation Committee (603-476-5666); if you observe harassment of loons, contact the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (603-271-3361) or Marine Patrol (603-293-2037) for assistance.
