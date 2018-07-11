LACONIA — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services will lead a tour of the Laconia air monitoring station on Green Street on Wednesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The goal is to allow the public to learn about the stations, electric lawn and garden equipment, and electric vehicles.
Staff will be available to talk about the statewide air-monitoring network, and to answer any questions about the local ambient air monitoring station, including what the stations are monitoring and why.
There will be additional displays about the environmental and cost benefits of using electric lawn and garden equipment compared to gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment. Most people are unaware that one hour of using of a gasoline lawn mower is equal to driving 300 miles. Gas-powered lawn and garden equipment releases harmful air pollutants that contribute to the formation of smog, whereas electric-powered equipment have no emissions. Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive a Kobalt 80 Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, as well as a Kobalt 80 Volt String Trimmer.
Most people are also unaware that the first automobiles were electric vehicles. in 1902, the Woods Motor Vehicle Company built the “Phaeton,” an electric car with a range of 18 miles. Today, the power and efficiency of electric vehicles are rapidly increasing. There will be an EV on hand at the event, along with literature and resources for attendees to take home.
Air monitoring station tours will also be held on July 25 in Portsmouth from 10 a.m. to noon and on Aug. 1 in Keene from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact Emily Collins at Emily.Collins@des.nh.gov or by calling 603-545-7493.
