BELMONT — Members of the public are invited to join the Belmont High School Astronomy Club for International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7–9 p.m. The free event will be held at Bryant Field, Rte. 106 Belmont (weather permitting).
International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science, exploration, and human culture. This annual event connects scientists, educators and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.
BHS Astronomy Club members will operate telescopes for the public to view not only the moon, but Jupiter and Saturn as well. Dr. Andrew Jordan, NASA and UNH lunar research scientist will be on hand to answer questions and talk about some amazing aspects of the moon including the current Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission. A model of the spacecraft will be showcased. T-shirts will be available for sale.
We ask you to keep appropriate social distance between family groups. Telescopes will be wiped regularly.
For directions: Bryant Field, 1014 Laconia Rd. (Rte. 106), Belmont.
For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: moon.nasa.gov/observe.
