BELMONT — Members of the public of all ages are invited to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Belmont High School Astronomy Club and will be held at Belmont High School.
The event will include telescopes, moon rock specimens to examine under a microscope, lunar handouts, posters, tee-shirts for $2, food and snacks for sale, 2020 space calendars for $15, and other activities.
International Observe the Moon Night is an annual, worldwide, public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of the moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.
After the sun sets, head outside and catch a glimpse of the moon. The Belmont High School Astronomy Club will be prepared with telescopes to provide a guided tour of the moon, planets and other celestial objects.
International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and partners. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
No registration is needed for this event. Dress for cool temperatures. Belmont High School is at 255 Seavey Road.
For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit moon.nasa.gov/observe-the-moon/annual-event/overview. For more information about the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, visit www.nasa.gov/lro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.