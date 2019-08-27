GILFORD — Those interested in improving walking and bicycling conditions in the Lakes Region are invited to a public meeting hosted by the Lakes Region Planning Commission to discuss NHDOT's Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan at Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6-8 p.m.
At the meeting, NHDOT's consultant team, led by Alta Planning + Design from Cambridge, Mass., will provide an overview of the planning effort, the results of analysis of current on-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and provide a blueprint of available infrastructure improvements that could enhance safety and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists. Participants will also have the opportunity to mark up large-scale maps of the Lakes Region and other regions to let the planning team know which roadways and intersections need improvements in the future.
To learn more about the project, visit www.NHpedbikeplan.com. Available there is a 16-question survey about walking and bicycling interests and habits, and an interactive input map to tell the planning team about challenging places for walking and bicycling.
