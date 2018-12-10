LACONIA — A public forum here in January is one of several around the state that the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will conduct to introduce the Granite Advantage Health Care Program, the new health insurance program for people enrolled in expanded Medicaid.
In 2019, Granite Advantage will replace the New Hampshire Health Protection Program’s Premium Assistance Program. During the public meetings, officials will provide an overview on Granite Advantage open enrollment, the transition to Medicaid Care Management, and a new community engagement and work requirement for members ages 19-64.
The presentations also will cover Granite Workforce, a pilot work program for Granite Advantage members offered by New Hampshire Employment Security and Health and Human Services, providing job training, case management services, and employment support to assist people in meeting the work and community engagement requirement.
The Laconia forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
Other public forums will be in Conway, Colebrook, Claremont, Portsmouth, Keene, Concord, and Littleton.
If accommodations are needed for communication access such as interpreters, CART (captioning), assistive listening devices, or other auxiliary aids or services, contact Leslie Melby at Leslie.Melby@dhhs.nh.gov or 603-271-9074 at least five business days prior to the scheduled public forum. Requests made fewer than five days prior to the event will attempt to be accommodated but cannot be guaranteed.
For more information about the Granite Advantage Health Care Program, visit www.dhhs.nh.gov/ombp/medicaid/granite.htm. To select a new Medicaid Care Management plan, visit https://nheasy.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.