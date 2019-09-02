The Pub Mania Shuffle Fall Series, a non-competitive walk / fun run, begins its 6th year this Wednesday, September 4th and will continue every Wednesday thru October 30th . “The Shuffle is a unique way to be part of the Children’s Auction by supporting one of the thirty-one Pub Mania teams”, explains Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “The $10 entry fee will be donated to the Pub Mania team of your choice and includes a complimentary beverage and chance to win in the post-shuffle raffle.”
The course and registration are both setup by 5:30pm, with participants asked to be back to Patrick’s by 6:30pm. These times will adjust earlier as the days get shorter. Live music with Cody James follows immediately after the 6:45pm raffle.
The course loops over to the Bank of NH Pavilion and back to Patrick’s. “In addition to raising money towards their team effort, the Shuffle helps teams have fun and build camaraderie.” explains Beetle.
Since it’s inception in the fall of 2013, the Pub Mania Shuffle has raised over $59,000, with 100% of the proceeds passing through to the Children’s Auction and on to children and families in need here in the greater Lakes Region. Last year Pub Mania raised $353,361 for the Children’s Auction and has now raised almost two million dollars in the first ten years of the event. Pub Mania 2019 is scheduled for December 5 and 6.
The Shuffle is open to the entire community. To join a Pub Mania team, email info@patrickspub.com. For more information about Pub Mania or the Children’s Auction, visit www.patrickspub.com/pubmania or www.childrensauction.com.
