GILFORD — Pub Mania recently wrapped up its spring Pub Mania Shuffle fundraiser at Patrick’s Pub and Eatery, collecting $9,020 in donations for the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which provides grants to a wide variety of local organizations that focus on helping children in need.
For eight weeks in the spring and another eight weeks in fall, Pub Mania “Shufflers” show up to Patrick’s on Wednesday evenings, make a $10 donation, and then walk, run, or shuffle the slightly over two miles to The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and back. The Pub Mania Shuffle ends at Patrick’s, where shufflers celebrate their fundraising with a complementary beverage and a prize raffle.
“The Pub Mania Shuffle is a popular fundraiser, because anyone can join in,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “It’s great to see members of the 33 Pub Mania teams, their friends and families, plus anyone in town who wants to participate in Pub Mania and support what we’re all about.”
Pub Mania teams raise money throughout the year, finishing with a 24-hour Pub Mania barstool challenge in early December. Last year’s 33 Pub Mania teams raised $303,630, and the total donations to the Children’s Auction by Pub Mania teams over the past nine years is now over $1.6 million.
“This was a great spring series for the Shuffle,” said Pub Mania and Shuffle volunteer Kate Flaherty. “It was fun to see teams competing for the greatest number of shufflers and the most donations to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Like the Pub Mania event in December, these people show up and have fun, but they also make a difference.”
This year, top honors went to Pub Mania team Color Me Christmas for greatest number of shufflers, with Crossfit Juggernaut, Fusion, Verani Realty Reindeers and the Real Downtown Santas rounding out the top five teams. Not far behind, Pub Mania Tagg Team won honors for most donations to St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry.
Since its inception in the fall of 2013, the Pub Mania Shuffle has netted over $52,000. The fall Pub Mania Shuffle will begin on September 5, the Wednesday after Labor Day.
For more information about the Shuffle, Pub Mania or the Children’s Auction, please visit www.patrickspub.com or www.childrensauction.com.
