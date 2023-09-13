Cheryl Savageau

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host the first Eagle Pond Authors’ Series event of its 25th season on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Abenaki and French Canadian poet Cheryl Savageau will read from her poetry collections "Dirt Road Home" and "Mother/Land," which explore facets of New England and indigenous place and identity. The reading and book-signing, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts.

Savageau, who will also read from her latest book, "Out of the Crazywoods," challenges readers to view all of New England as a fundamentally indigenous space. "Out of the Crazywoods" is a memoir that explores Savageau’s struggle with mental illness through lyrical prose. Her poetry retells Abenaki stories, often focusing on the unrecognized lives of women and the working class. 

