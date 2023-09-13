PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host the first Eagle Pond Authors’ Series event of its 25th season on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Abenaki and French Canadian poet Cheryl Savageau will read from her poetry collections "Dirt Road Home" and "Mother/Land," which explore facets of New England and indigenous place and identity. The reading and book-signing, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts.
Savageau, who will also read from her latest book, "Out of the Crazywoods," challenges readers to view all of New England as a fundamentally indigenous space. "Out of the Crazywoods" is a memoir that explores Savageau’s struggle with mental illness through lyrical prose. Her poetry retells Abenaki stories, often focusing on the unrecognized lives of women and the working class.
Her newest collection of poems, Arcana Major, is expected later this year.
University of New Hampshire professor of English and Native American Literature Siobhan Senier describes Savageau’s poetry as a continuation of a tradition of Abenaki writing that can be traced back to precontact birchmark maps called “awikhiganak.”
“Cheryl Savageau’s affecting poems remind us that notions of identity, heritage and home are complex, nuanced, intersectional, and both individually and collectively vital,” said PSU Professor of English and Eagle Pond Authors’ Series organizer Liz Ahl. “We are very fortunate to have her share this work with us in person.”
Series readings are free and open to the public (pre-registration required) and are followed by a reception and book signing. Books by Savageau will be available for purchase on-site. Presentations take place at the Silver Center for the Arts’ Smith Recital Hall located at 114 Main St., on the PSU campus. For information and tickets, visit plymouth.edu/silvercenter.
The Eagle Pond Authors’ Series encourages attendees of its 2023 readings to stay up to date on COVID vaccinations and boosters and to wear a mask during the events, if possible, to help create a safer space for one another, for event staff and for the visiting poets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.