New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, FIRST New Hampshire, the University System of New Hampshire, the Community College System of New Hampshire, Eversource, and BAE Systems have partnered to present The Governor’s Cup, an off-season robotics competition for the state’s high school FIRST Robotics Competition teams. The event, hosted by Plymouth State University, will take place Saturday, Sept. 28. Above, Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST, left, and Gov. Chris Sununu, right, pose for a photo at last year’s inaugural Governor’s Cup. (Courtesy photo)