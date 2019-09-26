PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, FIRST New Hampshire, the University System of New Hampshire, the Community College System of New Hampshire, Eversource, and BAE Systems have partnered to present The Governor’s Cup, an off-season robotics competition for the state’s high school FIRST Robotics Competition teams. Hosted by Plymouth State University in its Active Living, Learning, and Wellness North complex, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 28.
In addition to providing the state’s high school robotics teams an opportunity to compete prior to the official FIRST Robotics Competition season, up to 50 high school seniors can earn scholarships for one semester of full-time study at New Hampshire’s public institutions. In addition, five seniors will be awarded $2,000 scholarships, underwritten in part by Eversource.
“A crucial part of shaping the workforce of the future is ensuring that every child in the Granite State, regardless of zip code, has an opportunity to pursue a career in the STEM fields,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “As governor, expanding access to STEM programs for students has been a top priority of mine. Which is why we teamed up with the university system, community college system, and FIRST to create the Governor’s Cup.”
More than 25 FIRST Robotics Competition teams from high schools across the state are expected to participate in this year’s Governor’s Cup event. Presented by The Boeing Company, Destination Deep Space, the 2019 FIRST Robotics Competition game, introduces teams to two competing alliances collecting samples on planet Primus. Unpredictable terrain and weather patterns make remote robot operation essential to their mission on the planet. With only two minutes thirty seconds until liftoff, the alliances must gather as many cargo pods as possible and prepare their spaceships before the next sandstorm arrives.
To be eligible for USNH and CCSNH scholarships, seniors must have participated in the 2018-2019 FIRST Robotics Competition season, and must be participating in the 2019-2020 season, including The Governor’s Cup competition. The scholarships will be awarded to seniors on the three teams of the winning alliance. The additional $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to five participating seniors who are nominated by their coaches and mentors for embodying the values and spirit of FIRST.
The Governor’s Cup FIRST Robotics Competition will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Plymouth State University’s ALLWell North Complex. The public is invited to attend. Parking and entrance to the event are free of charge. For more information about The Governor’s Cup, visit www.firstnh.org/governors-cup.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
For more information about FIRST New Hampshire, visit firstnh.org.
For more information about Eversource, visit www.eversource.com.
