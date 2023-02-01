PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Saul O Sidore Lecture Series will host a third lecture on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., when Lori James-Townes presents “The Civil Rights Fighters of Our Time.” The free lecture will be held in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts.
In this lecture, James-Townes will discuss whether American society is structured to fail its most vulnerable individuals, why communities of color are disproportionately represented among the nation’s poorest communities, the ways social justice must be about not only addressing structural disadvantages but also structural advantages and how the constitutional right to counsel means more than just legal representation by a public defender.
James-Townes is the executive director of the National Association for Public Defense and principal owner of Expand-NOW, a consulting firm specializing in speaking, coaching, and teaching. She has held teaching positions at Towson University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland School of Social Work.
The lecture series is open to the public, and reservations are recommended. The Smith Recital Hall in the Silver Center for the Arts is at 114 Main St. A reception will follow the lecture. To register, visit campus.plymouth.edu/sidore.
